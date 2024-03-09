Navi Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) DY Patil Red defeated Income Tax by 48 runs in a one-sided final to lift the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Red posted 221 for nine in their 20 overs to which Income Tax replied with 173 for nine.

Red's openers Siddharth Patidar (43) and Aman Khan (43) added 70 runs to set the tone as regular partnerships throughout the innings spruced up their total.

Nitish Rana (38) and Abdul Samad (32) also chipped in with vital contributions.

Income Tax could never find momentum and despite Sheldon Jackson's 31 and Anuj Rawat's 35, they went down tamely.

Brief scores: DY Patil Red: 221/9 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 43, Siddharth Patidar 43, Nitish Rana 38, Abdul Samad 32; Shahbaz Ahmed 2/37) beat Income Tax: 173/9 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 35, Sheldon Jackson 31, M Mohammed 30; Abhinandan Singh 3/17) by 48 runs.

