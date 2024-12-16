Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) East Bengal FC will be looking to secure their first-ever win against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Punjab FC have accumulated 18 points from 10 matches with six victories.

They are fifth in the table but have been dealt with losses in three of their previous five games, a tide they will want to turn around.

The Red and Gold Brigade have somewhat found their footing after a dismal start, securing seven points in their last five encounters.

They lost 1-2 to Odisha FC in the last game and are 11th in the table currently.

The team has a long distance to bridge the 11-point gap between them and the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (18 points), and head coach Oscar Bruzon will want the foundations for that to be laid in their home turf.

Punjab FC have balanced their offensive and defensive duties admirably, with their goal difference of +6 being the third joint-best in the ISL along with FC Goa.

Contrastingly, East Bengal FC struck thrice in total and kept a clean sheet in every match in their three-game-long unbeaten streak before the game against Odisha FC.

They will want to sustain that form at the back to hold a promising-looking Punjab FC frontline that has netted 17 times in the current campaign.

However, Punjab's Achilles' heel has been their defensive record in away matches, with only one clean sheet in their last six outings.

Dilmperis will hope for a solid display from Filip Mrzljak, whose shooting accuracy of 63.2% has been a standout this season.

Majcen of Punjab FC with 18 goal contributions has been a game-changer in attack as he will again play a key role.

For East Bengal, Naorem Mahesh Singh has been highly creative and his assist potential could be decisive in breaking down Punjab's defence.

In defence, all eyes would be on Anwar Ali (East Bengal) and Nikhil Prabhu (Punjab FC).

Kickoff: 7.30pm IST.

