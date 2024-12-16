India national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has reacted to an 'X' user for complaining about getting Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC advertisements on his food packaging. Notably, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu plays for Bengaluru FC in the ISL. An 'X' user shared a post where he was seen getting unhappy even after spending 12 rupees on his food packaging. In reply, Gurpreet commented, 'GPay number dedo bhai—wapis karta hoon 12 rupees.' Gurpreet's comment has now gone viral on the social media handles. Indian Football Team Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Howler Helps Malaysia Take Lead Against Blue Tigers in International Friendly Clash (Watch Video).

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Reacts to 'X' User

GPay number dedo bhai - wapis karta hoon 12 rupees. https://t.co/MWDBartmEa — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)