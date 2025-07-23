Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) Multiple-time champions Emami East Bengal scored an easy 5-0 to go past debutants South United FC in a Group A match of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Mahesh Singh scored the goals for the winners as the Kolkata giants secured all three points.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming, Germany vs Spain: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER-W vs ESP-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

It was one way traffic in the first half, with East Bengal showcasing their technical superiority against the young and inexperienced side from Bengaluru.

The 16-time champions held the major share of possession with South United defending deep inside their own half.

Also Read | MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch MLS All-Star 2025 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

It took them just 12 minutes to take the lead through Lalchungnunga. SUFC skipper Noel's headed clearance fell into the path of Chungnunga, which the defender slammed into the top corner to give his side the lead.

They doubled the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty conversion by Crespo after Edmund Lalrindika was brought down in the box by 17-year-old left back Abdul Salha.

The half-time score could have looked a lot different if East Bengal converted their chances, with Vishnu hitting the post twice and Crespo missing three free headers.

SUFC, at times, defended with seven players inside their own box, creating chaos but were lucky not to concede more than two goals at halftime.

SUFC goalkeeper S Nishanth also helped in the cause, making a couple of good saves.

East Bengal started the second half from where they left, attacking on every possible opportunity, but SUFC defended resiliently, restricting space for the opposition.

David Hmar, Mohammad Rashid and Mahesh Singh came close during this period of time with their efforts.

The third goal came in the 80th minute with two substitutes combining to convert a sweeping move.

Diamantakos clever through pass between two defenders found Bipin Singh whose first time curling effort found the net through the hands of the goalkeeper.

Diamantakos then went on to score the fourth for East Bengal, converting a free kick from the edge of the box which trickled into the net after the goalkeeper could not gather the ball which was straight at him.

East Bengal then went on to score a fifth in the 90th minute with skipper Mahesh Singh expertly finding the top corner with his weaker right foot to complete a five star performance.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)