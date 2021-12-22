London [UK], December 22 (ANI): Eddie Nketiah scored his first senior hat-trick as Arsenal sealed a spot in the League Cup semi-finals with a comprehensive 5-1 victory against Sunderland on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta picked a mix of youth and experience in his lineup to ensure his team comfortably progressed to the last four.

Also Read | Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The 22-year-old Nketiah treble was accompanied by a fine strike of Charlie Patino, who scored on his debut, and Nicolas Pepe.

Sunderland got themselves back into the game with a well-worked move that saw Nathan Broadhead race in behind Arsenal defence and beat Bernd Leno.

Also Read | Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"It's amazing," Eddie Nketiah said in a post-match interview with Arsenal media. "It's great to go through to the next round, and obviously lovely to score a hat-trick in the process."

"I am just really grateful to my teammates for the assists, and grateful to be out there to contribute. It's a different feeling [to my debut against Norwich] but that night will always live long as a special memory. It's another one to add to the collection and obviously it's nice to get my first senior hat-trick and now I'm looking for and hungry for more," he added.

The forward has scored 10 goals in nine career appearances in the League Cup. His contract at Arsenal runs out in June. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)