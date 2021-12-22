Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will kick off season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League when the two teams face off in their first game of the new edition. The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday) at 08:30 PM IST as both sides aim for a winning start to the new campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to kick off the latest Pro Kabaddi League season on a positive note as they begin their quest for a maiden PKL title. Both teams have a number of brilliant players in their ranks who will be looking to impress which will make for an exciting encounter. This will be the first PKL season since the 2019 edition.

Where To Watch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).