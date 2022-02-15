Dhaka, Feb 15 (PTI) As many as eight Afghanistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their white-ball series against hosts Bangladesh, according to a report.

According to 'The Daily Star', "apart from the eight cricketers, three members of the support staff of the touring party also tested positive."

Afghanistan is scheduled to play three ODIs and two T20Is starting on February 23.

"The rest of the members of the (Afghanistan) squad participated in the first day of their week-long camp in Sylhet today (Tuesday) while the ones who have tested positive have been isolated," the report said.

"Following the conclusion of their week-long training camp in Sylhet, the squad will shift base to Chattogram where the three ODIs will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium."

The three ODIs are scheduled for February 23, February 25 and 28 respectively, followed by the two T20Is on March 3 and March 5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

