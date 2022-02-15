Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators in an important PSL match on Tuesday, February 15. The match would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is set to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After seven games each, both teams have six points with Quetta Gladiators being ahead by net run rate. A win for Peshawar Zalmi would not just see them climb up the table, but also enhance their chances of making it to the last four. Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have been hit by Shahid Afridi's forced retirement and they would have to regroup and focus in order to bring about a change in their fortunes. PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan’s Heartwarming Hug Gesture to Shaheen Shah Afridi During Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Goes Viral (Watch Video)

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has a good batting track and this match is expected to be a high-scoring one. There would be some purchase in it for spinners as well. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2022 (Tuesday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

