Christchurch [New Zealand], December 2 (ANI): Another member of the Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive for coronavirus, the Health Ministry of New Zealand said on Wednesday. The recent coronavirus case takes the total cases in the touring team to eight.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry of New Zealand had said that swabs were taken from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch. "Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending," the Health Ministry of New Zealand had said.

The player, who tested positive, is one of the three cases reported as under investigation. The Health Ministry of New Zealand said that the other two cases remain under investigation.

"There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases. This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation," the Health Ministry of New Zealand said.

The statement added that the Pakistan team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. (ANI)

