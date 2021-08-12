London [UK], August 12 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma was not able to get to the three-figure mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by England pacer James Anderson in the second session of the opening day of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

At the tea break, India's score reads 157/2 with Rahul (55*) and Virat Kohli (0*) currently unbeaten at the crease. This was the first time that India recording an opening partnership of more than 100 runs since 2011.

After the lunch break, Rohit and Rahul continued from where they left off and the duo brought up the 100-run opening stand in the 33rd over of the innings. Rohit was the aggressor of the two and he was marching ahead to another century in the longest format.

However, Rohit (83) was not able to register a century as he was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson in the 44th over and this brought an end to the 126-run opening partnership. This brought Cheteshwar Pujara (9) to the middle and he once again failed to get going and was dismissed by Anderson.

In the end, Kohli and Rahul ensured that India enters the tea break with eight wickets in hand.

Earlier, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul brought out their A-game to the middle as the visitors went into the lunch break without losing a single wicket. At the lunch break, India's score read 46/0 with Rohit (35*) and Rahul (10*) unbeaten at the crease.

The first session saw few interruptions due to rain and as a result, only 18.4 overs were bowled in the session.

Earlier, Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl and the home team skipper made no bones about the fact that he wanted to make use of the overcast conditions to put pressure on India. But Rohit and Rahul ensured India has a solid foundation, to begin with.

Brief Scores: India 157/2 (Rohit Sharma 83, KL Rahul 55*, James Anderson 2-28) vs England. (ANI)

