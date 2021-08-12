London [UK], August 12 (ANI): The England team management on Thursday announced the decision to release batsman Ollie Pope from the squad for the second Test against India at the Lord's and the youngster will head back to play for Surrey in the Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire.

Taking to Twitter, England Cricket wrote: "Batsman @OPope32 has been released from our Test squad for the second Test against India. Pope will play for @surreycricket in their Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire."

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1: Get Full Scorecard and Commentary of IND vs ENG Match at Lord's.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed that pacer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the team squad as a cover for the second Test against India, beginning on Thursday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Spinner Dominic Bess left the squad and returned to Yorkshire as well. "Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad as cover for the second Test against India. Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire this morning," the ECB said in an official statement.

Also Read | Is India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)