London [UK], August 16 (ANI): With Rishabh Pant back in the pavilion early, it looked like the start of the end for India on the final morning of the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday. But what followed was nothing short of a miracle as Mohammed Shami registered the second fifty of his Test career and Jasprit Bumrah hit an unbeaten 30 as India walked back for the lunch break with the game evenly balanced.

At lunch, India's score read 286/8 after 108 overs in the second innings, leading the hosts by 259 runs. Shami (52* off 67) and Bumrah (30* off 58) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the opening session of the final day as they added a sensational 77 off 111 balls and gave India the upper hand in the Test going into the final two sessions.

Also Read | Twitterati React to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's Batting Performance on Final Day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as he poked at the ball and edged it to Jos Buttler. He departed for 22 off 46 balls.

Ishant Sharma who played some brilliant shots walked to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was the man for hosts again as he trapped Ishant LBW.

Also Read | Gerard Pique Reveals Senior Players are Taking Pay Cuts to Help Barcelona Get Through Financial Crisis.

After that it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short-ball tactic didn't work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami was both ready to stick it out. Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, both Indian pacers completed their 50 runs partnership off 72 balls.

Shami then with a 4 and a 92-meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali brought up his half-century. It will be interesting to see if India go ahead and declare in the second session to try and make a match out of this one.

Brief Scores: India 364 and 286/8 (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 52*; Mark Wood 3-51); England 391. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)