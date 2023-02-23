London [UK], February 23 (ANI): England men's team has named an unchanged squad for the second Test against New Zealand, which will start on February 24 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

"The Three Lions won the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs - their first Test win in the country since 2008 - and captain Ben Stokes has confirmed that they will line up with the same XI as they look to complete a 2-0 series victory," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Also Read | Manchester United vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Knockout Round Play-off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The play will start at 10 pm in the UK on Thursday night (11 am local).

England have now won 10 of their most recent 11 Test matches, with their only blemish since McCullum took over as coach early last year coming at the hands of South Africa at the Lord's.

Also Read | FC Nantes vs Juventus, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Knockout Round Play-off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The performance has helped England move up to third place on the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings behind only ICC World Test Championship leaders Australia and India.

England scored 325/9 declared and 374 in their two innings while New Zealand were scored 306 and 126.

While the series in New Zealand is not part of the current World Test Championship, it will provide England with plenty of confidence ahead of the second match and this year's Ashes series at home against Australia.

England XI for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)