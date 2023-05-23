Buenos Aires, May 23 (AP) England beat Tunisia 1-0 and France collapsed against an organized South Korea 2-1 at the Under-20 World Cup.

Dane Scarlett's first-half header proved to be enough for England in La Plata. Tunisia had few opportunities to equalize during their Group E match.

England played with the same base team that won the 2022 U-19 European championship title.

“We controlled the game from start to finish. It is true we could have been a bit more ruthless, though,” England coach Ian Foster said. “The boys were a little nervous, it is normal for the first game. There was a lot of anticipation ahead of this tournament.”

France's nerves were also evident against South Korea in Mendoza.

South Korea opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Lee Seung-won and doubled its lead in the second half from a Lee Young-jun header. France finally scored from the spot thanks to Alan Virginius.

Later Monday, Uruguay beat Iraq 4-0 in La Plata and now tops Group E on goal difference, with England second.

Matias Abaldo opened the scoring against Iraq in the 38th minute with a crossed shot. Andres Ferrari doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a powerful header to the left of goalkeeper Hussein Hasan, who netted Uruguay's third in an own goal.

Alan Maturro scored with another header in injury time.

The next round of Group E on Thursday will feature Uruguay vs England and Tunisia vs Iraq.

Gambia beat Honduras 2-1 and share the top of Group F with South Korea. Adama Bojan scored for the African team in the first minute of play, but Marcos Aceituno drew the match four minutes later. After a long standstill, Bojang netted the winner in the 84th minute.

France will need to beat Gambia on Thursday to keep its chances in Group F. South Korea will take on Honduras on the same day. (AP)

