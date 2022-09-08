London, Sep 8 (AP) The start of the deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval was delayed because of rain in south London on Thursday.

The toss was made in between showers and England won it, choosing to bowl first.

England's only change has Harry Brook in for Jonny Bairstow, who injured his leg last week in what he described as a “freak accident” while playing golf.

South Africa made four changes, with the injured Rassie van der Dussen and Lungi Ngidi replaced by Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zonzo. Marco Jansen returned in place of Simon Harmer and Wiann Mulder came in after Aiden Markram dropped out.

The series is tied at 1-1 after England won the second test in Manchester two weeks ago.

Lineups:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (AP)

