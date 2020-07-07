London [UK], July 7 (ANI): England's First-Class Counties have agreed to play both red-ball and white-ball cricket during this summer's shortened men's domestic season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ECB Board has also approved the return to training of Men's first-class county players on or before July 1.

"A majority vote was reached at a meeting of the FCC chairs today following approval by the ECB Board last month for the new season to commence on 1 August," the ECB said in an official statement.

"Today's agreement by the FCCs will be passed on for ECB Board approval in the coming days after which the details of the new fixture schedule will be drawn up and then announced," it added.

The First-Class Counties will undergo medical risk assessments and venue compliance approval to ensure safe environments for the start of the men's domestic season.

Last week, the apex body of cricket in England had allowed counties to have two overseas players per side in all county competitions from the next season. (ANI)

