Manchester [UK], April 16 (ANI): Erling Haaland continued to shatter Premier League records on Saturday against Leicester City, scoring twice in the first half to bring his league total for the year to 32 goals.

With his penalty against the Foxes in the 13th minute, Haaland established a new record for goals in a first-ever 38-game Premier League season.

With his 31st goal, the Manchester City striker has one more than Kevin Phillips, who scored 30 goals for Sunderland in 1999-2000.

Twelve minutes later, Haaland capitalised on a through-ball from Kevin De Bruyne to score his 32nd goal, tying Mohamed Salah of Liverpool's record-setting 38-game season.

In preparation for Wednesday's travel to Bayern Munich for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola substituted Haaland at halftime. It prevented him from breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League record of five hat-tricks in a single season.

Haaland needs only two more goals to match the overall record of 34 goals in a season and three to break it. The record for most goals in a Premier League season is held by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored 34 goals each in 1993/94 and 1994/95 seasons, which had 42 games per side.

The Golden Boot appears to be an afterthought for the Man City player this season.

Earlier, Manchester City's early first-half onslaught, led by a brace from star striker Erling Haaland, helped them clinch a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the home arena of Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

John Stones opened City's account early in the fifth minute itself, scoring with help of a magnificent left-footed volley from the edge of the penalty box.

In the 13th minute, Haaland converted a penalty to double his side's lead, sending home fans into loud cheers.

Wilfried Ndidi's weak challenge let Kevin de Bruyne set up Haaland's second goal and the Norway star converted the opportunity into a brace with no hesitation. 25 minutes into the game, the scoreline read 3-0 in favour of Manchester City.

Haaland is now having 32 goals in a 38-game PL season. He is just two goals away from the record for most goals in a Premier League season, which is held by Andrew Cole (34 goals in 1993/94) and Alan Shearer (34 goals in 1994/95), when the season used to be 42-games-per-side affair.

In the 75th minute, a goal by substitute Kelechi Iheanacho offered Leicester fans a little to cheer about.

With this win, City is in second place in the points table with 70 points, three shy of table-toppers Arsenal. They have 22 wins, four draws and four losses in 30 matches. Leicester City is in the 19th spot, with only seven wins in 31 matches, four draws and 20 losses. They have only a total of 25 points.

Man City will resume action on Wednesday when they lock horns with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Later, Guardiola's side will face off against Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday, April 22.

Man City's next Premier League game is an all-important clash against toppers Arsenal at home on April 26.

Meanwhile, Leicester will be hosting Wolves on Saturday, April 22. (ANI)

