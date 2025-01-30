After showcasing his batting talent against Jammu and Kashmir, Shardul Thakur displayed his brilliance with the ball in the ongoing Mumbai vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, where the all-rounder became the fifth player from the city to claim a First-Class hat-trick. Thakur picked the wickets of Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat Sachdeva in his second over to become the first since Royston Dias in the 2023-24 season to pick up a Ranji Trophy hat-trick for Mumbai. Fans can check Thakur's hat-trick video below. Shardul Thakur Claims Maiden FC Hat-Trick, All-Rounder's Four-Wicket Haul Rattles Opposition to 2/6 During Mumbai vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Shardul Thakur Hat-Trick Video

Balchander Anirudh ✅ Sumit Kumar ✅ Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva ✅ Shardul Thakur is on fire 🔥 He's picked up a 𝗵𝗮𝘁-𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 to help Mumbai bowl out Meghalaya for 86 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @imShard | @MumbaiCricAssoc | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9ApJe0CgxG pic.twitter.com/B9azjgx1JB — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 30, 2025

