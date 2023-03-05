Santiago, Mar 5 (AP) Home-crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry and Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry have advanced to the final of the Chile Open on Saturday.

Jarry beat Spain's Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to play his second professional final, the first since his doping suspension in in April 2020.

Earlier, Etcheverry won his all-Argentine semifinal against third-seeded Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-3 to advance to his first tour final.

Jarry and Etcheverry have met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets. (AP)

