London [UK], July 11 (ANI): It might come home later in the evening, but emotions got the better of the English football fans as all roads led to the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. With an hour to go for the start of the summit clash between England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the home fans went berserk and tried their best to enter the stadium.

The videos that have surfaced online show fans breaching protocols, breaking barricades and a huge number of fans could also be seen rushing in groups to enter the venue of the final. Social distancing went for a toss as security personnel tried their best to keep things under control.

Sky News posted a tweet on the whole episode which read: "Wembley Stadium say they are "dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium"."

"A spokesperson said there were "no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium"," it added.

England fans have waited for a trophy since 55 years as the Three Lions won the World Cup in 1966. Ever since that fans have been waiting for a trophy but England has reached semifinals on few occasions, but reaching the finals remained a distant dream until this Euro 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a good luck message to the England team ahead of their Euro Cup final clash. After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in Euro history, will feature England.

The Three Lions had defeated West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final. The Queen was in attendance as she witnessed the high octane clash.

"55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," a message from Windsor Castle read.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves," it added.

Since that famous World Cup triumph at the previous Wembley Stadium, England has lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

However, Gareth Southgate-led English side has buried those ghosts of the past as they have seen off Germany, Ukraine and, Denmark to earn their chance to end 55 years of drought in the Euro 2020 final. (ANI)

