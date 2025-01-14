Lille (France), Jan 14 (AP) Nabil Bentaleb, the former Tottenham and Algeria midfielder who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest less than seven months ago, is back training with his club Lille.

Coach of the Ligue 1 side, Bruno Genesio, said Bentaleb resumed individual training a few days ago with a physical trainer and started practising with the ball on Monday.

“I've seen him, and spoken to him for the past two or three days. He's in good spirits, he's motivated,” Genesio said.

Bentaleb collapsed on June 18 while playing a five-a-side match with friends, French media reported at the time. At Lille University Hospital, he was put into an artificial coma before being fitted with a pacemaker-defibrillator days later.

The 30-year-old Bentaleb is hopeful he will be able to resume his career, following in the footsteps of Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker, who collapsed because of cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June 2021 and had a type of pacemaker fitted, has made a full recovery and plays in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Bentaleb joined Lille in 2023, returning to the club where he honed his skills as a youngster. He was born in the northern French city and trained at the club academy after his talent was spotted when he was just 10 years old.

After being released, he started his senior career in the Premier League with Tottenham, where he made more than 60 appearances, then joined German side Schalke. Bentaleb also played for Newcastle and Angers. (AP)

