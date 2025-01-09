Lens (France), Jan 9 (AP) The transfer of Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez to Lens has been canceled by the French league club.

Lens said in a statement late Wednesday that Lopez will not join on loan from Marseille as a replacement for Brice Samba, who signed a deal with rival Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Lopez is currently on loan at Girona in La Liga. He completed his medical with Lens and was expected to start training with his new side on Thursday.

“Although a total agreement had been reached between Racing Club de Lens, Olympique de Marseille and Pau Lopez, the arrival of the Spanish international has been canceled,” Lens said.

Lens added Girona informed Marseille of its intention to keep the goalkeeper until Jan. 29.

“A condition that is unacceptable to Racing, who have therefore given up on the deal,” Lens said. (AP) AM

