Sports News | Extremely Honoured to Be Nominated for Khel Ratna: Rohit

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India's white ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his gratitude towards on and all after BCCI nominated him for the country's highest sporting honour -- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- for his brilliant show during past few years.

"Extremely honoured and humbled to be nominated by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award which is the highest sporting honour in India. I am thankful to BCCI, my teammates, support staff, fans of the game and my family for sticking by," Rohit said in a video uploaded by the bcci.tv.

Also Read | Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League Final, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Get Free Telecast Details of SPB vs LSH, With Match Time in India.

Rohit hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup last year and had a great year.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Ishant Sharma and woman cricketer Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. PTI kHS KHS

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic's Best Friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic Dropped Hint About Her Pregnancy 3 Days Before Hardik Pandya Made It Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)