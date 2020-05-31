Natasa Stankovic's Best Friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic Dropped Hint About Her Pregnancy 3 Days Before Hardik Pandya Made It Official

Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya, Alexander (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natasa Stankovic took to her social media handles to announce that she is pregnant with husband/fiance Hardik Pandya's baby (we still do not have a concrete confirmation if the engaged couple got secretly married). The couple shared a picture, where Natasa is flaunting her baby bump. But had the fans been paying close attention, they'd have figured out about the pregnancy announcement three days in advance. You see, Natasa's friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic posted a picture with her three days ago, dropping a hint about her pregnancy.

Aleksander, a popular model and fitness trainer, and Natasa, an actress, keep appearing on each others' social media posts regularly. They also keep making TikToks. So, when Aleksander posted a pic with Natasa, three days ago, it did not seem out of the ordinary. But if you read the caption, there lies the hint. Aleksander had written, "Cheers to our friendship and happiness and for everything what’s coming," The last three words are a giveaway. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Lead Indian Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the Couple.

Check Out Aleksandar's Post Here:

Check Out Natasa and Hardik's Post Here:

Natasa and Hardik got engaged on New Year's. Hardik, the uber-popular Indian cricketer, popped the question to his lady love on a yacht.