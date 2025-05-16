London [UK], May 16 (ANI): Manchester City will lock horns with Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The Blues entered the final after defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the other hand Oliver Glasner's men defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Manchester City defeated teams like Salford (8-0), Leyton Orient (2-1), Plymouth (3-1), Bournemouth (2-1), and Nottingham Forest (2-0) to enter the finals on the other hand, Crystal Palace registered victories against Stockport County (1-0), Doncaster (2-0), Millwall (3-1), Fulham (3-0), and Aston Villa (3-0).

This would be Crystal Palace's third appearance in the final with not a single title against their name whereas Pep Guardiola-led side would be eyeing their eighth title of the competition.

Also Read | Is Arshad Nadeem Playing in Doha Diamond League 2025? Check Details of Pakistan's Olympic Gold-Medallist's Participation in Men’s Javelin Throw Event.

Manchester City have won their seven FA Cup titles in 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19, and 2022/23.

City and Palace would be meeting each other in the FA Cup for the fourth time. Last they faced each other was during the fourth round of the 2016/17 season where the Blues emerged as winners with a scoreline of 4-0.

Speaking of the head-to-head in the last five matches, the Blues have managed to win three, whereas the remaining two matches resulted in a draw.

In the two Premier League games of the ongoing 2024-25 season, one match resulted in a draw (2-2) and the second one was won by the Pep Guardiola-led side (5-2). A total of 11 goals were scored in these two matches, seven were scored by City and four by Palace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)