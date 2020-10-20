Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that fans are being missed in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) and their support is irreplaceable.

KKR launched a fan anthem performed and composed by Badshah which features KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan to bring back the frenzy that is witnessed during the matches.

With social distancing norms in place this IPL, the enthusiasm, energy, and support of the fans are being missed immensely. The fan anthem is a celebration of the bond that the KKR team and its fans have shared over the years. The catchphrase of the anthem, 'LAPHAO' in Bengali means to JUMP and signifies the cheering of the fans, especially in their absence.

Morgan said that the KKR fan anthem is their way of honouring fans while capturing the sentiments.

"It was heart-warming to see so many KKR fans turn up for the virtual event and launch the fan anthem. The fans have been sorely missed and their support is irreplaceable," said Morgan in an official statement.

"The KKR fan anthem is our way of honouring our fans while capturing their sentiments. We want to convey our love to the fans across the country in a special way and this anthem is dedicated to them, for the KKR team they truly are "Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai," he added.

Commenting on the Fan anthem, Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Owner KKR, says, "I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud".

KKR currently holds the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points and will next compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 21. (ANI)

