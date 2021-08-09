New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday arrived back home to a rousing welcome after winning a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics. The 23-year-old said he "feels great" to come home with the coveted medal.

"It feels great to win gold for India," Neeraj told ANI.

Neeraj Chopra arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome. Neeraj had on Saturday won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.

Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old's historic feat back in Tokyo. Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and quickly entered his car to leave the airport.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed at the Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games. (ANI)

