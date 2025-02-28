Sakhir, Feb 28: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was fastest on the morning of the final day of Formula 1 preseason testing Friday. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old rookie who took over Lewis Hamilton's spot at Mercedes, was next at .077 off the pace, followed by McLaren's Lando Norris and then four-time defending champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull. There was a brief red flag after a pane of glass fell from the starter's box and shattered on the edge of the track. Workers quickly arrived with brooms and swept up the shards. Defending Champion Max Verstappen Shruggs Off Question Related To ‘Booing Him At F175 Event’, Says ‘It's Not Worth My Time’ (Watch Video).

Hamilton, who said Thursday he's “ really enjoying ” his Ferrari, was scheduled for the afternoon session at Bahrain International Circuit. Friday is the third and final day of preseason testing. The first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16. Aston Martin switched its schedule to move Lance Stroll to afternoon testing after the Canadian driver felt unwell in the morning; Fernando Alonso moved to the morning session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)