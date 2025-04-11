Washington, Apr 11 (AP) A meeting between Formula 1 governing body the FIA and engine manufacturers has ended without a clear commitment to any future return to fan-favorite V10 engines.

Amid concerns over the cost and sound of the current V6 turbo hybrids — there will be a new generation of those from next year — FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem suggested in February that there could be a return to “the roaring sound of the V10.”

The FIA statement on the meeting, held ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, said “all parties are committed to the 2026 regulations” but they also “agreed to continue discussions on the future technical direction of the sport.”

There was no mention of V10 engines specifically in the FIA account of the meeting, though it said: “Besides the 2026 regulations, a range of options and timelines for the future were discussed. One of the topics under discussion was the adoption of normally aspirated engines with sustainable fuel.”

The FIA added there was an understanding that “a level of electrification will always be part of any future considerations," which signals a continuing place for hybrid technology. Hybrid engines are more common in modern road cars than the V10.

Audi, which will operate its own team from 2026, is a key supporter of the hybrid rules. The German manufacturer thanked the FIA and Ben Sulayem for arranging the meeting and emphasized its commitment to the 2026 framework.

“Our aim is to help shape a sustainable and future-oriented form of motorsport that leverages cutting-edge technologies — benefiting not only Formula 1 but also Audi's broader technological development which we see reflected in the 2026 power unit regulations,” Audi said in a statement.

"Audi remains fully committed to entering Formula 1 from 2026 onwards, with power unit technology built around three key pillars: Highly efficient engines, advanced hybrid electrification, and the use of sustainable fuels.“

While some drivers and teams have concern about various aspects of the 2026 rules, some worry that criticism risks making it seem like F1 is talking down its own future.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said the existing plans might need work but could still yield a “good product.”

“We haven't even started 2026, and we are already talking about something else,” he said. “I would like to invoke a sense of responsibility by all the stakeholders, because we are here to protect the interests of the sport." (AP)

