New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India on Friday defeated Georgia to reach the finals of the World Women's Team Chess Championship.

The Indian side beat Georgia 2.5-1.5 to advance to the finals of the tournament. Tania Sachdev sealed the deal for India as she defeated Meri Arabidze in the game.

"India beats Georgia 2.5-1.5 and are through to the FINALS of #WWTC2021. Big wins came from @chessvaishali@TaniaSachdev!Kudos Team@HarikaDronavali@Bhaktichess@chessvaishali@TaniaSachdevMary@chessgmkunte@Shyam_chess@aicfchess," Chess. com-India tweeted. (ANI)

