Panama City, Jan 17 (AP) FIFA suspended the president of Panama's soccer federation for a fat-shaming comment about a star player in the women's national team.

Manual Arias suggested midfielder Marta Cox was “fat” after she made critical comments about the set-up at the national team, which qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

“President Arias has been banned for six months, until July 14, 2025, during which he will not be able to participate in activities related to federated soccer,” the Panamanian soccer federation said in a statement late Thursday.

The ban removes Arias from a series of men's national team games in the CONCACAF region: Nations League games in March, two 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June and the Gold Cup tournament in the United States scheduled June 14-July 6. Panama reached the final of the men's 2023 Gold Cup, losing to Mexico.

Arias said Thursday on social media his ban was because of “unfortunate” comments in March 2024.

“I used some very unfortunate language that should never be used,” Arias said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The federation said vice president Fernando Arce will act as interim leader until the ban expires, and acknowledged it still had work to do in women's soccer.

Cox recently signed for Turkish club Fenerbahce after playing in Mexico for Xolos. The 27-year-old player scored at the Women's World Cup in a 6-3 loss to France in the group stage. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

