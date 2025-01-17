A cracking contest in the Indian Super League awaits the fans as the league leaders Mohun Bagan clash with fourth placed Jamshedpur in an away tie. The Kolkata giants have 35 points from 15 matches so far and head into this fixture on the back of four wins in their last five games. They are the firm favourites to claim the double title in the league and manager Jose Molina will want his squad to keep their focus intact. Jamshedpur on the other hand are on 27 points and they too are on a multiple winning streak like their rivals, setting up for a high octane clash. Jamshedpur versus Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Aims To Break Jamshedpur FC’s Counterattacking Prowess.

Jamshedpur do not have any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of the tie, which is positive. Nikhil Balra is a star player at the back for the home side and his performance in the last match highlighted why he is rated so highly. Javi Hernandez will be the playmaker in midfield, setting up the forward line though on goal. Jordan Murray and Md Sanan should be the other picks in the final third.

Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren have formed a formidable partnership in attack for Mohun Bagan with quick interchange of play and precision passing. Liston Colaco has been making waves with his creative play on the wings while Abdul Sahal Ahmad along with Manvir Singh should make up the numbers in midfield.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant , ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jamshedpur FC will be looking to stop Mohun Bagan Super Giant's winning run, when they take on each other at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur and starting at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 17. Check out the Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match viewing options below. Nikolaos Karelis Scores As Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC Play Out 1–1 Draw in ISL 2024–25.

Where to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant , ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giantmatch on the Sports18 3 channels and Star Sports 3 channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming options below.

How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant , , ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant live streaming online for free. Both the teams are in good form the game could likely end in a 2-2 draw.

