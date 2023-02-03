Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], February 3 (ANI): Bengaluru amateur Aryan Roopa Anand (64-63-65) maintained his overnight six-shot advantage with an error-free five-under 65 as his total moved to 18-under 192 after round three of the Final Qualifying Stage at the PGTI Qualifying School 2023 being played here at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Karan Pratap Singh (68-65-65) of Faridabad continued in second place at 12-under 198 after he too returned a 65, the day's joint-best score, on Thursday.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 21-year-old Aryan, a winner of five amateur titles, scored on all the three par-5s (seventh, 10th and 13th) leaving himself tap-ins on two of them as he played some excellent chip shots.

Aryan, who has represented India at events such as the Asia Pacific Amateur, British Amateur and the Singapore Junior, said, "I was pretty solid today having missed just two fairways and three greens in regulation. It was a neat round as I didn't have to work hard to save par anywhere.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

"My substantial lead after the first two rounds did take the pressure off me but despite that, I started afresh today treating it like a new day and didn't take things for granted. I'll have the same approach on the final day."

Karan Pratap Singh, who was overnight tied second along with three others, broke away into sole second with an eagle and four birdies at the cost of a lone bogey on day three.

Bengaluru's C Muniyappa (68) was placed third at nine-under 201.

At the end of round four, the top 34 players will earn their full cards for the 2023 PGTI season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)