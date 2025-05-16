Karun Nair's hard work and consistency in the domestic circuit have borne fruit as he was included in the India A squad for the tour of England. The right-hander has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket, scoring a jaw-dropping 863 runs in nine matches with four centuries and two half-centuries, averaging 53.93. Karun Nair last played a Test match for India way back against Australia in 2017 in Dharamsala and has made a comeback to the national set-up after a gap of eight years. Impressive performances for India A will put him in contention to be selected in the first team for the five-match Test series against England. India A Squad for England Tour 2025 Announced: Karun Nair Returns, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan Included; Abhimanyu Easwaran Named Captain.

Karun Nair Included in India A Squad

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 India A’s squad for tour of England announced. All The Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 16, 2025

'Make a Comeback...'

Karun Nair it's the start of the second leg, make a comeback of the ages — ANIKETH MOHAN BHARADHWAJ (@AnikethMoh51321) May 16, 2025

'Big Congratulations...'

Big congratulations to Karun Nair and Harsh Dubey!! These 2️⃣ are well deserved after performing well at domestic level. #INDAvENGA pic.twitter.com/PUVLeaSdLe — Madras Man (@newbatsman) May 16, 2025

'Good to See Karun Nair'

Good to see Karun Nair. Hope Jurel, Sarfaraz, Karun and Abhimanyu Easwaran score some big runs here. https://t.co/aeLOJZUdD4 — Srinivas Hariharan (@srini_hariharan) May 16, 2025

Fan Reacts to Karun Nair's Inclusion

Men after seeing Karun Nair in the squad! pic.twitter.com/JHchoFPyx2 — K (@BaaghiKabira) May 16, 2025

'Karun Nair Comeback Wow'

Karun Nair comeback wow 😍 — Lord Kl Rahul (@temba215) May 16, 2025

