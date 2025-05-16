Karun Nair's hard work and consistency in the domestic circuit have borne fruit as he was included in the India A squad for the tour of England. The right-hander has been one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket, scoring a jaw-dropping 863 runs in nine matches with four centuries and two half-centuries, averaging 53.93. Karun Nair last played a Test match for India way back against Australia in 2017 in Dharamsala and has made a comeback to the national set-up after a gap of eight years. Impressive performances for India A will put him in contention to be selected in the first team for the five-match Test series against England. India A Squad for England Tour 2025 Announced: Karun Nair Returns, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan Included; Abhimanyu Easwaran Named Captain.

