New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): A flagship programme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Fit India Mission is all set to launch the 'Fit India Champions' podcast series.

It is being launched in partnership with GOQii, a major stakeholder in the fitness sector that proactively manages health through its digital and multimedia technology.

An innovative series that showcases the remarkable accomplishments and inspiring stories of India's sporting heroes, the episodes start from January 27. The sensational armless archer Sheetal Devi, who took the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou by storm with her gold-winning feat on debut, will feature in the opening episode.

"I train for 6-7 hours every day, starting my day with stretching the bow and then start playing matches with my brother and sister. My inner mantra is 'koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti' and this helps me to win the matches," revealed the Jammu archer.

World and Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who will be No. 2 in this enviable list of speakers, has revealed unknown sides from his professional career and the twists and turns in his life as a youngster. One of the fittest athletes in the world, Chopra talks about the goodness of a healthy lifestyle and how it helps the mind to perform at its peak.

Stressing on the need for fitness, Chopra said: "The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has given the clarion call of 'Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz', but you can go beyond the training time of 30 minutes a day. It depends on the needs of your body and that needs to be done with proper balance and not overworking your body." Chopra's episode will be aired on February 10.

The 10-part series, full of intimate and insightful conversations, has been hosted by Ekta Vishnoi, the Deputy Director General of Sports Authority of India. She is also the Mission Director of Fit India. The episodes will be available on multiple digital and social media platforms, including YouTube.

The episodes, to be released every second and fourth Saturday, will feature a diverse range of athletes and fitness influencers like Arjun Vajpayee. Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Sumit Antil and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist boxer Nitu Ghanghas are some of the others who have participated in the Fit India Champions podcast series.

Coming as it does at a time when Indians are preparing for the Paris Olympics in July-August, 2024, the series aims to provide sports lovers an insight into the lifestyles of India's sporting icons.

The Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 with the aim of encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The movement has since gained immense popularity across India, with a variety of initiatives and programs being rolled out to promote physical activity and healthy habits. (ANI)

