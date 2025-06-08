New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A sea of 1000 cyclists and fitness enthusiasts created a lively atmosphere at the JLN Stadium here on Sunday morning in the 26th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. Organised in collaboration with Indian Railways as special partners, the event saw the presence of Indian actress Madhurima Tuli, wrestler Anirudh Kumar, and mountaineer Narender Kumar, among the special guests.

Madhurima Tuli, who has starred in the Bollywood movie 'Baby' opposite Akshay Kumar, was formally recognised as a Fit India Icon on the occasion by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. She has been a state-level track and field athlete as well as a hurdles race runner.

Expressing her gratitude, Madhurima said, as quoted by the SAI Media press release, "I feel honoured to be here. Cycling has been my childhood hobby. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya have rightly spoken about the dangers of obesity--it brings many diseases. Cycling is affordable, liberating, and keeps you mentally fit too."

With Indian Railways serving as special partners, this edition marked a significant expansion of outreach and participation with railway officials and sportspersons associated with the railways also present in large numbers. These cycling drives were conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), Regional Centres (RCs), National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and more than 2600 cycling clubs all across the country, who roped in railways employees, officials and staff to make the event a resounding success on Sunday.

The activities stretched from Alwar to Tinsukia and Kurukshetra to Bolpur. The fitness activities which included Zumba, yoga and rope skipping were guided by My Bharat, Rope skipping federation of India and Yogasana Bharat.

Wrestler Anirudh Kumar, who won the gold at the 2024 U23 & U17 Asian Championships, called the initiative very important for the youth of the country. "I've had a long relationship with cycling since childhood. It improves stamina, power, and helps with fat loss. It's great to see so many young faces today embracing fitness," Anirudh said.

Mountaineer Narender Kumar, who is now preparing for his upcoming expedition to Mount Elbrus--Europe's highest peak--hailed the movement as a transformative national force. "The clarion call of PM Narendra Modi ji has reached every corner of India. It's heartening to see the youth join in, away from distractions and addictions. The love and energy of young Indians are taking this movement forward," he mentioned.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, launched in December 2024, has already touched more than 3.5 lakh citizens across 10,000+ locations nationwide. It started with 150-odd cyclists and the participation figure has grown by leaps in a span of six months. Credit for this huge surge goes to partners such as the CISF, Armed Forces, Indian Medical Association, Journalist Associations, Teachers, Corporates, Celebrities and myriad professionals from several walks of life. (ANI)

