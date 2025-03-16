New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event witnessed massive participation across the country, with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya leading the charge at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Gandhinagar, the event saw around 650 cyclists, including members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gujarat, Ahmedabad Medical Association, and MPs Hasmukhbhai Patel and Dineshbhai Makwana. The event was flagged off by Paralympian athlete Bhavana Choudhary, as per a press release from the sports ministry.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the Fit India movement received a boost with Guinness World Record holder Rohtash Chaudhary, famously known as the "Push-up Man of India," inspiring participants at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium. Rohtash, who holds the record for the most push-ups (one leg raised carrying a 27.2 kg pack) in one hour, joined 500 cycling enthusiasts including doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), school and college students, members of Yogasana Bharat and corporate professionals in the cycling event.

"Sundays on Cycle is a great initiative by Fit India. The enthusiasm among participants was remarkable, but I urge everyone, especially the youth, to cycle not just on Sundays but every day," Rohtash said. Highlighting the need for fitness, he added, "India has the third-highest number of obesity cases in the world after China and the USA. We need to be at the top in development, not obesity. Staying fit is crucial for the growth of our country."

The IMA has organized Sundays on Cycle in 25 locations across the country. Dr Piyush Jain, Finance Secretary of the Indian Medical Association, emphasized the importance of fitness in preventing lifestyle diseases. "IMA is fully committed to the Fit India movement because prevention is better than cure. It is crucial for everyone to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Cycling is a great full-body workout and also benefits mental well-being, making it an ideal exercise," he said.

The event not only promoted cycling but also showcased the importance of overall physical fitness, with push-ups being highlighted as a simple yet effective exercise. The combination of cycling and strength training aimed to encourage participants to push their limits and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Since its launch in December 2024 by Dr Mandaviya, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has reached over 4,500 locations across the country. The event is simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and Khelo India Centres (KICs), reinforcing the government's commitment to promoting fitness and an active lifestyle among citizens. (ANI)

