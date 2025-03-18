New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given the world cricket, Indian cricket in particular, plenty of its modern-day superstars, who once started their journeys as rookies playing for their clubs and states.

This IPL would not be different as plenty of uncapped talent is a part of it and they would be aiming to make a strong impression that could help them climb higher in their careers.

Here are some uncapped players to look out for in the IPL 2025:

-Robin Minz (Mumbai Indians)

Minz was supposed to kickstart his IPL journey last year after being signed by Gujarat Titans (GT), but a road accident put his dreams on hold. The five-time champions MI picked him up for Rs 65 lakh, more than twice his base price of Rs 30 lakh, as per Wisden. Minz is a Jharkhand hitter with a strike rate of 181 in T20 cricket, having made 67 runs in six innings. The 22-year-old is also a wicketkeeper.

-Suryansh Shedge (Punjab Kings)

Shedge is one of India's breakout domestic stars of 2024, with a massive career-defining moment for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 final. With his team at 129/5 in a 175-run chase against Madhya Pradesh, Shedge blasted 36* in 15 balls with three fours and four sixes to take Mumbai to a win. He also got Venkatesh Iyer's wicket.

Shedge ended the tournament with 131 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.66, with a strike rate of 251.92 and best score of 36*. He also took eight wickets at an average of 23.00. After some good outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy, Shedge has the biggest-ever platform that he can use to break into a highly competitive Indian line-up. He was signed by PBKS for base price of Rs 30 lakhs.

-Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

During the IPL mega-auction last year, one of the biggest surprises that emerged was Suryavanshi becoming a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last year, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century. He also made his T20 debut for Bihar during the SMAT 2024 tournament, though he could not score much in his only outing.

He was also the seventh-highest run-getter in the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2024-25. He scored 176 runs in 5 matches in the tournament with a highest score of 76*.

-C Andre Siddarth (Chennai Super Kings)

The nephew of Tamil Nadu stalwart S Sharath, the 18-year-old has played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) but is yet to play an official T20 match. However, Andre was a success story worth remembering during the Ranji Trophy, having made 612 runs for Tamil Nadu in 12 innings, averaging 68.00, with a century and five fifties. Will the youngster make his mark in T20 cricket?

-Bevon Jacobs (Mumbai Indians)

He is the only overseas player in this list. The Pretoria born Jacobs has represented New Zealand domestic teams Auckland and Canterbury, and made it to MI after six T20 innings only with his strike rate at 189 at that point. MI got him for Rs 20 lakhs. In 20 T20s, he has made 423 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.53 and a strike rate of over 148 with two fifties and best score of 90*. (ANI)

