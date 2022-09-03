Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that they are focusing on playing good cricket rather than focusing on playing against a particular team.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side have so far played a brilliant brand of cricket. Now, it is about continuing the same momentum in their first match of the Super-4 stage against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Also Read | Lowest Team Total in T20Is: Hong Kong Bowled Out for 38 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, Check Lowest Scores in Shortest Format of Cricket.

Sri Lanka became the second team from group B to make it to the Super 4s after beating Bangladesh by two wickets.

"I think playing against any team either it's Bangladesh or India it's the same for us. We just need to focus on our basics. We need to focus on strengthening our weaknesses. It does not matter what teams we are playing against. We have to be positive in every match. We will not take the pressure of going against India or any team. We are focusing on playing good cricket," Rahmanullah Gurbaz said in a pre-match press conference.

Also Read | When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST of IND vs PAK T20I in Dubai.

Afghanistan produced a stunning show in the Asia Cup 2022, winning both the clashes they have played so far. The team started their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka, whom they bowled out for 105 runs in 19.4 overs, and in their second match against Bangladesh, Afghanistan restricted the Bengal tigers for a paltry 127/7 in 20 overs, a total which Mohammad Nabi's side chased down in 18.3 overs.

Gurbaz has been the aggressor at the top for Afghanistan. In the first two matches, he smashed 40 and 11 respectively.

Talking about the team's batting performance Gurbaz said, "See everyone knows that we have a strong bowling side. On the batting side, we worked so hard in the last three-four months to prepare ourselves for the Asia Cup. Our main target is to be ready for both Asia Cup and T20I World Cup. We worked hard and started from the basics, coaches as well worked so hard with the players. We are well prepared for it. As a player, I don't mind who I am playing against," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)