New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Former footballer Geoff Hurst on Saturday condoled the demise of England 1966 World Cup hero Jack Charlton, who died at the age of 85 on Friday night following a long-term illness.

Charlton played in every match during the 1966 tournament which England went on to win, defeating West Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley, England's only World Cup success to date.

Hurst said that Charlton was a type of player that a team needs to win a World Cup. He said that football has lost one of the greats and Charlton will be 'greatly missed'.

"Another sad day for football. Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup. He was a great and loveable character and he will be greatly missed. The world of football and the world beyond football has lost one of the greats. RIP old friend," Hurst tweeted.

Charlton won his first England cap against Scotland on April 10, 1965, and was part of Sir Alf Ramsay's England World Cup squad in 1966.

Charlton retired from playing at the end of the 1972-73 season, with his final game coming against Southampton on April 28, 1973. (ANI)

