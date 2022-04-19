A minute of silence was observed before start of the matches of 40th National Cricket Championship in Cox's Bazar. (Photo/ Bangladesh Cricket)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 19 (ANI): Former Bangladesh fast bowler Samiur Rahman died aged 68 in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Rahman died due to a brain tumour, which was diagnosed in January earlier this year.

"A minute's silence was observed before the start of play of the matches of 40th National Cricket Championship in Cox's Bazar, in memory of Samiur Rahman Sami (68), former Bangladesh National Team pacer, BCB Umpire and Match Referee, who passed away in Dhaka today morning," tweeted Bangladesh Cricket.

Rahman was a part of Bangladesh's first two one-day internationals in 1986 and featured in the 1982 and 1986 editions of the ICC Trophy. He was a prominent part of the Dhaka Premier League, representing clubs like Abahani, Mohammedan Sporting, Bangladesh Biman, Kalabagan Krira Chakra, Azad Boys and Brothers Union. He also represented Barisal in the National Cricket Championship.

Besides Cricket, Samiur has also represented Dhaka Spurs in Basketball. Samiur served as an umpire and match referee later after the end of his career as a player. (ANI)

