Gurugram, Oct 13 (PTI) French golfer Camille Chevalier is all set to return to India next week to compete at the Hero Women's Indian Open, five years after grabbing her maiden LET title at the 2017 edition here.

When Chevalier came to India in 2017, all her thoughts centred around having a solid week to ensure that she moved from her rookie status to a better position the following season by keeping her card.

Even after playing 36 holes when she was three shots behind the second round leader, Chevalier, 23-year-old then, confessed that she was not even thinking about a win as she teed off in the final round.

Yet the golfer from Aix-en-Provence in France did pull it off with a great back nine, which had five birdies. That grandstand finish saw her grab her maiden LET title one shot ahead of Michele Thompson, who had a record-setting 64 on the second day.

This time, Chevalier will be looking at the Hero Women's Indian Open to revive her career graph, which after her maiden win here did take her to the United States, but the Epson Tour in 2018 was as far as she got.

Lately, she has been struggling with her form. The win in India apart, there have been only two other Top-10s – a third place at La Reserva Sotogrande in 2019 and a 10th place at the Andalucia Open de Espana in 2018.

For the last three years, she has been finishing around the 20s with an occasional Top-20 like the T-12 in South Africa last year and T-21 in the Italian Open. But she has been in the Top-10 at the Aramco Team Series events.

However, she craves a solid finish at an individual event that will give her a good finish on the Order of Merit, where she languishes at 114th place currently.

She got in the main draw at HWIO 22 courtesy of the sponsors as she is a past champion and needs to use that privilege to find her way back into form and contention.

Back in 2017, Chevalier's highlight was the brave second shot that came within three feet on the 18th which she birdied for an outright win. With that, Chevalier became the third successive LET rookie and the fourth overall to win the HWIO.

Aditi Ashok in 2016, Emily Pedersen in 2015 and Caroline Hedwall in 2011 did it earlier.

