Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan men's cricketers and members of the current women's national team have expressed their thrill and excitement to welcome the New Zealand team for their historic tour.

The Black Caps arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. This is their first tour since 2003 when they were beaten 5-0 by the hosts in an ODI series.

Former Test captain Rashid Latif recalled Shoaib Akhtar's famous spell against New Zealand and said the series is a great opportunity fr young guns to shine.

"It is great news for passionate cricket fans that New Zealand are arriving in Pakistan after a long gap. I still remember a match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi when Shoaib Akhtar bowled really fast and took six wickets," Latif said in a PCB release.

"The series is a great opportunity for young Pakistan players to express their talent. I am sure fans will turn up to the stadiums in Rawalpindi and Lahore to witness exciting matches between both sides," he added.

Commenting on New Zealand's arrival, Test wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said: "Witnessing international stars playing in front of them brings joy to the faces of the fans and I am hopeful the series will help promote the game in Pakistan."

Pakistan women's skipper Javeria Khan and all-rounder Nida Dar wished the Green Army all the luck for the New Zealand series.

"I am looking forward to what promises to be exciting series. My well-wishes are with the Men in Green and I am sure they will do well," said Nida.

"It is really encouraging for the game that New Zealand is coming to Pakistan after a long gap. In this historic series, I am backing Babar Azam and his team to win," said Javeria. (ANI)

