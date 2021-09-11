League leaders Paris Saint Germain will face early-season surprise package Clermont Foot in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 11, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides have started the new campaign in a positive fashion and will aim to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Watch Lionel Messi Take Field for PSG on Debut Against Reims.

Paris Saint Germain are the front runners in Ligue 1 this season as they lead the points table after winning all four of their games so far. Meanwhile, Clermont Foot, who were promoted to the first division this season, are having a stellar start to the season as well, remaining unbeaten in the opening four games with two wins and two draws and are in the third spot on the team standings.

When is PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Clermont Foot match in Ligue 1 will take place on September 11, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium and it has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India.

PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can also catch updates from this fixture on social media.

