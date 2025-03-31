New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Former India men's football team head coach Igor Stimac revealed two solutions he identified that had been discussed before his stint that would lead to the betterment and progress of the sport in the nation. Stimach was speak to Revsportz.

Stimac joined the Indian setup in 2019 by overtaking the head coach position from Englishman Stephen Constantine. The Croatian was sacked last June after the team's poor performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign.

His five-year tenure was a mixed bag for the Indian football team and he eventually parted ways after turning into a controversial figure. He was involved in various controversies which also revolved around using an astrologer to determine team selection and player call-ups.

Almost a year after he left the Indian team, Stimac broke the silence about the ways they had figured out which involved the inclusion of Indian-origin players and the second was getting more time to work with the national team.

"So, I was not the first one to mention that possibility or a way of improving Indian football with a shortcut involving players of Indian origin. It was mentioned even when Bob Houghton was the coach there, long prior to myself. We found only two solutions. The one was involving foreign-based players in the process, convincing the sport authorities of India that the law needs to be changed if we want a successful national team," Stimac said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

"And the second one was getting more time for work with the national team, which meant we needed to somehow convince FSDL, our partner there, that the calendar of the competition of ISL (Indian Super League) needed to be adapted more in favour of the national team's success," he added.

Stimac went on to claim that they were unsuccessful in changing decision-makers minds about the proposed changes, dedicated towards the betterment of football in the nation.

"Obviously, we were not successful in convincing decision-makers of what needs to be done," he added. (ANI)

