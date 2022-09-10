Cuttack, Sep 10 (PTI) Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has completed NCA Hybrid Level-2 Coaching Course.

"Das has completed his Level-2 course with 75 per cent weightage and is now eligible to appear for the NCA Level-3 Coaching course," Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera said.

Currently, R Srikanth is the lone Level-3 qualified coach from Odisha.

The batch-1 course was conducted online by NCA from February 14-17 last year and the onsite assessments completed from March 16-19 at NCA, Bangalore.

Das has played 23 Tests between 2000-02 and has an average of 34.85 with more than 1300 runs, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

He has honed his skills as a batting coach under the guidance of India coach Rahul Dravid.

