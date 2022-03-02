Krasnodar (Russia), Mar 2 (AP) Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke quit his job as coach of Russian club FC Krasnodar on Wednesday, a week after the invasion of Ukraine started.

Krasnodar said the club and Farke "reached a deal to end the contract by mutual agreement" and that the German's three assistant coaches would leave with him.

Farke had been in the job for only seven weeks after signing in January and had yet to oversee a game, first because of the winter break in the Russian season and then because Krasnodar's game last week was called off after the local airport was among several closed when the invasion began.

It was Farke's first job since he was fired by Norwich in November.

Lokomotiv Moscow coach Markus Gisdol quit his job on Tuesday in protest of the invasion of Ukraine and Dynamo Moscow assistant coach Andriy Voronin, who is Ukrainian, also left his post. Ukrainian goalkeeper Yaroslav Hodzyur left another club, Ural Yekaterinburg. (AP)

