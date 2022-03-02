On a high after winning the EFL Cup for a record ninth time, Liverpool now turn their focus on the FA Cup when they face Norwich City in a fifth-round clash on Thursday, March 3. The match would be played at the iconic Anfield Stadium and is scheduled to start at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). A victory in a very competitive encounter against Chelsea in the EFL Cup final few days ago has only strengthened Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple this season and Jurgen Klopp would be wary of that fact when he faces Norwich. Based on current form, Liverpool are outright favourites to win this match. Struggling to save their Premier League status, the Canaries would be up against a tough challenge in Liverpool at Anfield, where very few teams, in the recent past, have troubled the Reds. Carabao Cup 2022 Final Match Result: Liverpool Beat Chelsea on Penalties to Clinch Their 9th Title

Klopp is likely to field a similar squad as that of the Carabao Cup final with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher doing enough to secure his place in the side after a brilliant display against Chelsea. The Reds would miss Roberto Firmino though, who is sidelined with an injury. For Norwich, Milot Rashica would lead the attack and a lot would rest on him if the Canaries were to pull off an upset as similar to Middlesborough knocking Tottenham Hotspur out of the competition a day ago.

When is Liverpool vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Liverpool vs Norwich City match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on March 03, 2022 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Luton Town vs Chelsea match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Norwich City, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Norwich City for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

