New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The four-year bans on track and field athletes Pooja Rani, Kiran, Pankaj and Chelimi Pratyusha for evading dope tests has been reduced by one year after they accepted their offence within 20 days of being charged.

The quartet was among several athletes who were suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) earlier this year under Article 2.3 of the anti-doping rules, which deals with "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection by an athlete" without compelling justification.

The maximum ban period for a first offence is four years but Article 10.8 of the NADA Rules provides for "results management agreements" under which athletes can get reduced punishment based on early admission and acceptance of sanction.

Article 10.8.1 allows athletes charged with a four-year ban to benefit from a one year reduction if they admit the violation and accept the penalty within 20 days of being charged.

Article 10.8.2 provides an opportunity for the athlete to enter into a Case Resolution Agreement with NADA and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) in which the applicable period of ineligibility can be agreed upon based on the facts of the case.

Pooja Rani's three-year ban period has already begun from August 13, 2024, the same as that of Kiran and Pankaj. Chelimi Pratyusha's three-year ban period, however, began from February 6 this year.

Pooja, Kiran, Pankaj and Chelimi were also included in Monaco-based Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) list of athletes sanctioned for doping and non-doping violations for the month of June.

AIU is the independent anti-doping watchdog established by World Athletics, the international governing body of the sport.

