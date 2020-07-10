New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) French Frogs beat Israel Maabarot 10-6 in their Group B match of the first Online Shooting League on Friday.

It was an interesting match between the all women's team from Israel against the all men's team from France.

The Israeli shooters took an early lead and made it 2-0 but the French bounced back and made it 3-3 on the sixth shot.

After that, there was no looking back for the French shooters, who won the match 10-6 on the 16th shot.

Israel Maabarot will not make it to the semifinals as they have lost both the matches in Group B after losing the first against Spanish Chanos.

While French Frogs and Spanish Chanos, who now have a win each in Group B are through to the semis scheduled to be held on July 18 and 19.

They are joined by Italian Style from Group A who won both their matches.

The second team for the semis from Group A will be decided tomorrow as Indian Tigers clash with Austrian Rocks.

